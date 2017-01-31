BRIEF-Equity Residential Q4 adjusted ffo per share $0.79

Jan 31 Equity Residential :

* Equity residential reports full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.05 to $3.15

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.71 to $0.75

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.01 to $3.11

* Sees q1 2017 FFO per share $0.68 to $0.72

* Q4 FFO per share $0.80

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Residential- normalized ffo for q4 of 2016 was $0.79 per share compared to $0.93 per share in q4 of 2015

* Equity Residential - company expects total overhead costs to decrease in 2017 from 2016.

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Residential- ffo was $0.80 per share for q4 of 2016 compared to $0.92 per share in q4 of 2015

* Equity Residential - same store revenue growth which began to slow in 2016 will continue to weaken in 2017