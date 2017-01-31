BRIEF-Equity Residential Q4 adjusted ffo per share $0.79

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Equity Residential :
* Equity residential reports full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.05 to $3.15
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.71 to $0.75
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $3.01 to $3.11
* Sees q1 2017 FFO per share $0.68 to $0.72
* Q4 FFO per share $0.80
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equity Residential- normalized ffo for q4 of 2016 was $0.79 per share compared to $0.93 per share in q4 of 2015
* Equity Residential - company expects total overhead costs to decrease in 2017 from 2016.
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equity Residential- ffo was $0.80 per share for q4 of 2016 compared to $0.92 per share in q4 of 2015
* Equity Residential - same store revenue growth which began to slow in 2016 will continue to weaken in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.