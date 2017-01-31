版本:
2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop grows New York presence with acquisition of Deerwood

Jan 31 Walker & Dunlop Inc :

* Walker & Dunlop grows new york presence with acquisition of deerwood

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - terms of cash transaction were not disclosed

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - acquisition does not bring additional loan servicing to Walker & Dunlop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
