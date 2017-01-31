BRIEF-Medallion Financial Corp provides long-term strategic update

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Medallion Financial Corp
* Medallion Financial Corp. provides long-term strategic update
* Medallion Financial Corp - Reaches agreement with SBA to restructure Freshstart Venture Capital debentures
* Medallion Financial Corp - Unit to restructure its outstanding debentures with SBA into a new $34.0 million loan, effective March 1, 2017
* Medallion Financial Corp - Company also announced that it will not be a regulated investment company (RIC) for tax year ending December 31, 2016
* Medallion Financial Corp - Commensurate with loan agreement, freshstart will no longer originate any new medallion loans
* Medallion Financial Corp - Loan will bear interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, with a maturity date of February 1, 2020
* Medallion Financial Corp -Unit has come to terms with U.S. small business administration to restructure its outstanding debentures with SBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.