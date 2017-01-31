版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Legg Mason appoints Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu to its board

Jan 31 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason appoints Tianqiao Chen and Robert Chiu to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
