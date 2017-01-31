版本:
BRIEF-Flushing Financial Corp reports record FY GAAP diluted EPS of $2.24

Jan 31 Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing Financial Corporation reports record full year GAAP diluted EPS of $2.24; 10.2% annual loan growth while credit quality remains strong

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flushing Financial Corp - Qtrly net interest income was $42.4 million, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
