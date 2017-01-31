版本:
BRIEF-NewMarket Q4 earnings per share $3.86

Jan 31 NewMarket Corp

* NewMarket Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.86

* NewMarket Corp- Sales for petroleum additives segment for Q4 of 2016 were $500.0 million, up 4.9% versus same period last year

* Qtrly total revenue $501.63 million versus $479.62 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.15, revenue view $473.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
