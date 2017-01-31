版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust sells Cleveland's key center for $267.5 mln

Jan 31 Columbia Property Trust Inc -

* Columbia Property Trust sells Cleveland's key center for $267.5 million

* Will use proceeds from the sales for reinvestment in its target markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐