BRIEF-United Community Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.18

Jan 31 United Community Bancorp Inc

* United Community Bancorp reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income $3.4 million versus $3.36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
