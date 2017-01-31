版本:
BRIEF-BOSTON PROPERTIES Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.54

Jan 31 Boston Properties Inc

* BOSTON PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.54

* SEES FY 2017 FFO PER SHARE $6.13 TO $6.23

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016, COMPANY'S PORTFOLIO CONSISTED OF 174 PROPERTIES

* SEES Q1 PROJECTED FFO PER SHARE $1.47 - $1.49

* UPDATED ITS PROJECTED GUIDANCE FOR EPS (DILUTED) FOR FULL YEAR 2017 TO $2.56 - $2.66 PER SHARE

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR $236.9 MILLION VERSUS $197.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
