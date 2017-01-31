版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-AVEDA TRANSPORTATION AND ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

Jan 31 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc

* AVEDA TRANSPORTATION AND ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

* TO SELL MINIMUM OF 33.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES,MAXIMUM OF 41.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT PRICE OF C$0.60/COMMON EARNINGS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
