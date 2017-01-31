版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 07:32 BJT

BRIEF-INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77 MLN SHARES AT $20.00 PER SHARE

Jan 31 Invitation Homes Inc

* INVITATION HOMES PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRICING OF AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 77,000,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT $20.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
