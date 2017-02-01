BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
Feb 1 Take-two Interactive Software Inc -
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Deal for $250 million
* Cash portion for deal was funded from Take-Two's cash on hand
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities
* Deal includes potential earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock
* Deal is expected to be immediately accretive to net income per share, excluding items, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018
* Deal price comprised of $175 million in cash and 1.5 million unregistered shares of take-two common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: