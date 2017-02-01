版本:
BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive to buy Mobile Game Developer Social Point for $250 mln

Feb 1 Take-two Interactive Software Inc -

* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point

* Deal for $250 million

* Cash portion for deal was funded from Take-Two's cash on hand

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities

* Deal includes potential earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock

* Deal is expected to be immediately accretive to net income per share, excluding items, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018

* Deal price comprised of $175 million in cash and 1.5 million unregistered shares of take-two common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
