BRIEF-Oneok sees 2017 maintenance capital expense of $140 mln to $160 mln

Feb 1 Oneok Inc
* Oneok inc - dividend increase of 21 percent to 74.5 cents
per share
* Oneok inc sees annual dividend growth of 9 to 11 percent
through 2021
* Oneok announces 2017 financial guidance
* Oneok inc sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditures $ 140
- $ 160 million
* Oneok inc - natural gas liquids segment expects full-year
2017 adjusted ebitda of $1.11 billion to $1.31 billion
* Oneok - ngls gathered expected to average 800,000 to
900,000 bpd and ngls fractionated are expected to average
575,000 to 635,000 bpd in 2017
* Oneok inc - natural gas pipelines segment expects
full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $320 million to $340 million
* Oneok inc - natural gas gathering and processing segment
expects full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $445 million to $485
million
