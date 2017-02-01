BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp reports Q4 earnings $0.43/shr

Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon Petroleum Corporation reports fourth-quarter and
full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - refining & marketing segment
income from operations was $219 million in q4 of 2016 compared
with $179 million
* Q4 total revenue and other income $17,284 million versus.
$15,679 million
* Q4 revenue view $14.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - MPC's 2017 investment plan,
excluding MPLX LP, totals approximately $1.7 billion
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - reduced total planned
investments in south texas asset repositioning project to $1.5
billion from $2 billion
* Marathon Petroleum - $500 million reduction in total
planned investments reflects a substantial preservation of
project's scope and projected rate of return
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says MPC anticipates spending
approximately $85 million on star project this year
* Marathon Petroleum-special committee of board has been
formed, it has selected independent financial advisor to assist
in thorough review of speedway
* Marathon Petroleum -MPLX announced 2017 capital investment
plan, which includes $1.4-$1.7 billion organic growth capital,
about $100 million maintenance capital
* Marathon Petroleum- expect to provide an update on review
of speedway by mid-2017
