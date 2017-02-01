版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

Feb 1 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - rig 104 and rig 115 continue with their drilling assignments

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc- rig 116 remains on standby under contract in port moresby

* High Arctic Energy Services - rig 103 is finalizing demobilization activities following completion of its drilling campaign in Western province

* "customer has formally provided notice it intends to extend contracts up to July 31, 2017"

* High Arctic Energy - discussions continue to progress with corporation's customer regarding a new long-term contract arrangement for rigs 103 and 104 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐