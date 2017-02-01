BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

Feb 1 High Arctic Energy Services Inc
* High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - rig 104 and rig 115
continue with their drilling assignments
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc- rig 116 remains on
standby under contract in port moresby
* High Arctic Energy Services - rig 103 is finalizing
demobilization activities following completion of its drilling
campaign in Western province
* "customer has formally provided notice it intends to
extend contracts up to July 31, 2017"
* High Arctic Energy - discussions continue to progress with
corporation's customer regarding a new long-term contract
arrangement for rigs 103 and 104
