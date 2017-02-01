BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

Feb 1 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc - rig 104 and rig 115 continue with their drilling assignments

* High Arctic Energy Services Inc- rig 116 remains on standby under contract in port moresby

* High Arctic Energy Services - rig 103 is finalizing demobilization activities following completion of its drilling campaign in Western province

* "customer has formally provided notice it intends to extend contracts up to July 31, 2017"

* High Arctic Energy - discussions continue to progress with corporation's customer regarding a new long-term contract arrangement for rigs 103 and 104