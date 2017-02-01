BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

Feb 1 Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q1 of 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $122.0 million to $124.0 million, guided non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.34

* For full year 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $505.0 million to $510.0 million and guided non-GAAP earnings of $1.80 to $1.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $116.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $480.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S