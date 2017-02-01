BRIEF-Tupperware Brands posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.45

Feb 1 Tupperware Brands Corp
* Tupperware brands corp says q4 2016 net sales were $600.9
million, up 1 pct in dollars and 3 pctin local currency
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 eps above high end of
guidance; declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 sales $600.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $616.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 USD sales growth versus prior year flat to 2
percent
* Sees Q1 earnings per share in the range $0.84 to $0.89
* Says for full year, sales are expected to be about even
in dollars (up 2-4 pct in local currency) in Tupperware North
America
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share in the range $0.89 to
$0.94
* Says extended existing $2 billion open market share
repurchase authorization to February 1, 2020
* Sees FY 2017 usd sales growth versus prior year flat to 2
percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share in the range $4.26 to
$4.36
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $2.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range
$4.47 to $4.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $527.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
