BRIEF-Silicon Labs sees Q1 revenue $174 million to $179 million

Feb 1 Silicon Laboratories Inc
* Silicon labs announces record revenue for fourth quarter
and full year 2016
* Sees Q1 revenue $174 million to $179 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.63
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27
* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly GAAP diluted earnings per
share were $0.47
* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share were $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $173.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silicon laboratories inc qtrly revenues $182.6 million
versus $160.1 million
* Silicon Laboratories Inc qtrly internet of things (IOT)
revenue increased to $85 million, up 5pct sequentially
