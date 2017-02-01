BRIEF-PPL Corporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.68

Feb 1 PPL Corp :

* PPL Corporation reports 2016 earnings

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.45 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* PPL Corp - 2017 forecast and expectation for 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth from 2017 to 2020

* PPL remains confident in its ability to deliver targeted annual dividend growth of about 4 percent through end of decade

* Q4 operating revenue $1,832 million versus $1,780 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPL Corp - projects costs to be relatively flat in this category in 2017 compared with 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S