BRIEF-Spirit Aerosystems reports Q4 EPS $0.89

Feb 1 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc
* Meets guidance in 2016; issues increased 2017 guidance for
revenue, EPS, and cash
* Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.6 billion
* Sees 2017 revenue $6.8 - $6.9 billion
* Sees 2017 eps $4.60 - $4.85
* Backlog at end of Q4 of 2016 was approximately $47
billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in
Boeing and Airbus backlog
* Sees 2017 free cash flow $450 - $500 million
* Due to uncertainty from presidential election, limited
trading window, remain committed to disciplined approach to
capital deployment
* Hurricane Matthew resulted in higher abnormal operating
costs of $12.1 million in Q4, equivalent to approximately $0.07
of EPS
