BRIEF-Scientific Games sees FY16 revenue $2.878 bln to $2.885 bln

Feb 1 Scientific Games Corp :
* Scientific Games announces selected preliminary expected
fourth quarter 2016 results in connection with plan to refinance
a portion of its debt
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.878 billion to $2.885 billion
* Scientific games corp - currently expects consolidated
revenue to be in a range of $748-to-$755 million for three month
period ended December 31, 2016
* Further expects that its net loss for Q4 will be in a
range of $105-to-$115 million
* Expects full year 2016 revenue to be in a range of
$2,878-to-$2,885 million compared to $737 million and $2,759
million for Q4
* Scientific games corp- full year net loss including
goodwill impairment charge is expected to be in a range of
$348-to-$358 million
* Q4 revenue view $736.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
