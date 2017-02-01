BRIEF-Silver Bear provides mangazeisky silver project and management update

Feb 1 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Silver bear provides mangazeisky silver project and
management update
* Silver bear resources inc - Aterra and Inflection have
agreed in principle to increase previously provided project
facilities by a further US$15 million
* Silver bear resources - Aterra, Inflection have agreed in
principle to extend maturity dates of outstanding convertible
notes from March 31 to Dec 31
* Derk Hartman, Chief Financial Officer now intends to
leave company
* Silver bear resources inc - silver bear will reschedule
commissioning of Mangazeisky project by several months to a new
commissioning date mid-2017
* Silver bear resources inc- Hartman has agreed to remain
with company in his current role until june 30, 2017
