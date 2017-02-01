BRIEF-Amdocs Ltd Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.90

Feb 1 Amdocs Ltd :
* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955m
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90
* Amdocs ltd- board of directors approved a quarterly cash
dividend at new increased rate of $0.22 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 6.5 percent
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $940 million to $980 million
* Q1 revenue $955 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $954.7 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 1.5 percent
* Amdocs Ltd - expects that revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017
will be approximately $940-$980 million
* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 revenue growth of 2.5-6.5 pct
year-over-year on a constant currency basis, raised from
previous expectation of 2.0-6.0 pct
* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share
growth of roughly 2.5-8.5 pct year-over-year
* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
growth of roughly 4.5-8.5 pct year-over-year
* Q2 revenue view $960.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $3.87
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $954.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: