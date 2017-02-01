BRIEF-Rogers Sugar: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results

Feb 1 Rogers Sugar Inc
* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017
results
* Rogers Sugar Inc - Volume for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was
168,376 metric tonnes compared to 156,926 metric tonnes in
comparable quarter of last year
* Rogers Sugar Inc - On balance, with new contracted volume
and our existing core business, we expect to continue to see
growth over balance of year
* Rogers Sugar - Expect YOY volume increase of about 15,000
metric tonnes versus previously disclosed volume improvement of
about 25,000 metric tonnes
* Rogers Sugar Inc - "Looking forward, we anticipate strong
Q1 volume to be tempered somewhat by recent competitive pressure
in liquid segment"
* Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly net earnings per share basic $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
