BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q4 operating EPS $0.48

Feb 1 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings
Ltd
* Allied World reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 loss per share $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Allied World Assurance Company Holdings - Net catastrophe
losses of $49.9 million during quarter primarily due to
hurricane Matthew, New Zealand earthquake
* Does not anticipate repurchasing common stock pending
completion of Fairfax transaction
* Allied World Assurance Company Holdings - Dividend
scheduled for march 2017 will be canceled in conjunction with
announced transaction with Fairfax
* Qtrly gross premiums written were $671.7 million, a 6.2%
increase compared to $632.4 million in Q4 of 2015
