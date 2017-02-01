BRIEF-Symantec reports Q3 fiscal year 2017 results

Feb 1 Symantec Corp
* Symantec Corp - Increasing financial outlook for fiscal
year 2017
* Symantec reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 GAAP revenue $1,039 - $1,059
million
* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $1,070 - $1,090
million
* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
- $0.29
* Symantec Corp - Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,088 million
versus $909 million
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $$0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.10
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Symantec Corp sees Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.02 - $0.00
