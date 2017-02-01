BRIEF-Exar Corp Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.07

Feb 1 Exar Corp :
* Exar corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter
financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 sales $27.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 net sales $27.7 million, plus or minus $0.5
million
* Sees Q4 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.03, sees Q4 non-gaap eps
$0.07 to $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $29.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 gaap gross margin 50.0 pct to 52.0 pct, sees q4
non-gaap gross margin 53.0 pct to 55.0 pct
