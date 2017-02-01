BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute Q1 loss per share $0.12

Feb 1 Universal Technical Institute Inc :
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - uti now expects new
student starts to be down in high-single digits for 2017
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - expects revenue to be
down in mid-single digits in fiscal 2017
* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017
first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $84.2 million versus $89.8 million
* Universal Technical - expects financial improvement plan
implemented in sept 2016 to deliver more than $30 million in
annualized cost savings in fiscal 2017
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - capital expenditures
are expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million
for year ending September 30, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: