CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15

* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
(Corrects 6th and 7th bullet to say company reported, not expects 2016 adj. EPS of $0.87 and EPS of $0.34)
Feb 1 Qiagen NV :
* Qiagen NV qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qiagen NV qtrly adjusted EPS $0.15
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
* Reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Q4 sales $366.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.7 million
* Reports 2016 adjusted EPS $0.87
* Reports 2016 EPS $0.34
* Reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for adjusted EPS target before restructuring costs of $1.25-1.27 CER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk
* Acasta closes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: