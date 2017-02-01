BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son reports Q2 EPS $1.13

Feb 1 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc -
* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter
record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual
dividend policy
* Q2 earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 sales $249.4 million versus $279 million
* Total value of inventories on hand at end of q2 decreased
by $2.6 million, versus total value of inventories on hand at
end of q2
* Expect that dividend paid under dividend policy in our q1
of fiscal year 2018 will be at least equal to $0.50 per share
* In quarter, decrease in total value of inventories on hand
due to lower costs of finished goods due to lower acquisition
costs for walnuts, almonds
