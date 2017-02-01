BRIEF-West Corp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

Feb 1 West Corp :
* West corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue $567.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.1
million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.80
* West Corp sees 2017 revenue $2,286 million - $2,362
million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $564.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* West Corp - adjusted organic revenue growth slowed in q4
to 0.7 percent, primarily due to a decline in conferencing
revenue
* West Corp - sees 2017 earnings per share $2.07 - $2.31
* West Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures $100 - $130
million
* West Corp - sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.76 -
$3.00
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $2.33
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating income, EBITDA were negatively impacted by
$8.4 million restructuring charge due to workforce reduction
plan implemented in quarter
* West Corp- for 2017, including negative impact of foreign
currency,expect revenue in our conferencing,collaboration
business to decrease 3-5 percent
