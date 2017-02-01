BRIEF-MDU Resources reports Q4 EPS $0.33 from cont ops

Feb 1 MDU Resources Group Inc -
* MDU Resources reports 2016 earnings, initiates guidance
for 2017
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Construction materials had record year-end backlog of $538
million, which is 10 percent higher than previous record
year-end backlog
* Mdu Resources Group Inc - "We are optimistic about what we
anticipate will be positive impacts from potential tax reform"
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,016.1 million versus $1,016.8
million
* "Optimistic" about positive impacts from potential
incremental infrastructure spending proposed by country's new
administration
