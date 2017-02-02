版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31

Feb 1 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017

* Says NAV per share as of January 31, 2017 was $18.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
