BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors Q4 shr $0.37

Feb 2 NXP Semiconductors Nv :

* NXP semiconductors reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $2.440 billion

* Qtrly gaap gross margin 48.7 %

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Says Q4 HPMS segment revenue was $2.06 billion, an increase of 58 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
