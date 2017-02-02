版本:
BRIEF-Parexel International reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.41/shr

Feb 1 Parexel International Corp :

* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly backlog increased 8.4% year-over-year to $5.94 billion

* Qtrly service revenue of $534.4 million, up 3.1%

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.15 to $3.43

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.30 to $2.58

* Qtrly total revenue $612.2 million versus $604.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $537.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
