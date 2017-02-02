版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Mix Telematics raises 2017 guidance for subscription revenue, profitability

Feb 2 Mix Telematics Ltd

* Mix Telematics announces financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Mix Telematics Ltd - Net subscriber additions of 20,300 in quarter

* Mix Telematics Ltd - Company raises guidance for subscription revenue and profitability for full 2017 fiscal year which ends March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
