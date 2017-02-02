版本:
BRIEF-Prestige Brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

Feb 2 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc

* Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $216.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.3 million

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc -reaffirms full year FY'17 outlook, excluding fleet

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $847.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
