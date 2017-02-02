BRIEF-Triumph Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.59

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Triumph Group Inc
* Triumph Group reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 sales $844.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $857.7 million
* Says adjusts fiscal 2017 cash use guidance to $190.0 million to $210.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed its fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook of $3.5 to $3.6 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.45
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.