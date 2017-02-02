BRIEF-Firstcash reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.77/shr

Feb 2 FirstCash Inc

* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook

* Q4 revenue $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $451.6 million

* Outlook for 2017 is tempered by continued volatility and decline in value of Mexican peso relative to strong U.S. dollar

* "remain confident in our ability to meet or exceed full run rate of our targeted synergies by first half of 2018"

* FirstCash - initiating its fiscal full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.45 to $2.60

* FirstCash Inc qtrly diluted EPS as reported $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FirstCash Inc qtrly diluted EPS adjusted $0.77

* FirstCash - earnings guidance range implies adjusted EBITDA to be in range of approximately $257 to $268 million for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FirstCash- both GAAP and adjusted EPS for Q4 of 2016 were negatively impacted by about $0.06 per share due to 19 pct decline in value of Mexican peso