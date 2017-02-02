版本:
BRIEF-Smart Sand says public offering of 5.95 mln shares priced at $17.50/shr

Feb 2 Smart Sand Inc

* Smart Sand Inc prices public offering

* Says public offering of 5.95 million common shares priced at $17.50 per share

* Smart Sand Inc - intends to use net proceeds it receives from offering for future capital projects

* Smart Sand Inc prices public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
