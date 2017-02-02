版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Virtu posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Feb 2 Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $170.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐