BRIEF-Sensata Technologies Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :
* Sensata Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.70
* Q4 revenue $788.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.08 to $3.20
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $781 million to $805 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $816.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- for full year 2017, Sensata expects adjusted EBIT to be between $734 and $756 million
* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- company also anticipates integration expenses of $10 million in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.