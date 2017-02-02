BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

Feb 2 Edgewell Personal Care Co :

* Edgewell Personal Care announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results and maintains fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q1 sales $485 million versus i/b/e/s view $496.8 million

* Edgewell personal care- excluding sales growth from bulldog acquisition, and negative impact from currency, organic net sales decreased 2.1% in quarter

* Edgewell personal care co - for fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its outlook for low single digit organic net sales growth

* Edgewell personal care co- for 2017, company is also maintaining its outlook for GAAP EPS in range of $3.60 - $3.80, and adjusted EPS in range of $3.80 - $4.00

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - reported net sales for 2017 are expected to be in range of flat to up 2%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - company anticipates that fiscal 2017 free cash flow will exceed 100% of gaap net earnings

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - full-year estimate for restructuring related costs is now $20 to $25 million

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - full year incremental restructuring savings are expected to be approximately $20 to $25 million in fiscal 2017

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - sees additional $20 to $25 million in fiscal 2018 and 2019 combined for restructuring savings

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - sees additional $20 to $25 million in fiscal 2018 and 2019 combined for restructuring savings