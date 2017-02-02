版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners sees 2017 net income of $555 - $595 mln for EQGP

Feb 2 EQT Midstream Partners LP :

* 2016 results announced for eqt midstream partners and EQT GP holdings

* Sees 2017 net income of $555 - $595 million for EQGP

* Sees 2017 net income $132 - $142 million for EQGP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐