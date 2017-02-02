BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc -
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and comprehensive restructuring plan to drive efficiencies
* Q1 sales $999.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion
* Inventory at quarter end was $907.8 million, down $4.6 million, or 0.5%, versus prior year Q1
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Expects that it will incur total aggregate charges of approximately $12 million to $14 million from restructuring plan
* Expects to recognize most of these charges in Q2 of 2017
* Now expects full year same store sales in range of flat to low-single-digit growth versus prior guidance of approximately 3%
* Capital expenditures for full fiscal year are expected in a range of $115 million to $120 million
* Quarterly same store sales growth of 0.4%
* Lowering full year same store sales outlook to a range of flat to low-single-digit growth
* Restructuring expected to generate annualized pretax benefits of $17-$19 million, with pretax benefits in fiscal 2017 of $10-$12 million
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Other cost reduction initiatives, not included in restructuring plan, expected to reduce planned opex by $20 million over remainder of FY 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
