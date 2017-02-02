BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Harris Corp -
* Harris Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.40 to $5.60 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.21 to $5.41 from continuing operations
* fy2017 earnings per share view $5.80, revenue view $7.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Following close of quarter, Harris board approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization
* New authorization is in addition to remaining unused authorization of $584 million under company's existing repurchase program
* Company now expects fiscal 2017 share repurchases to total $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings.
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.