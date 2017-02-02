BRIEF-Mobile Mini reports Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Feb 2 Mobile Mini Inc -
* Mobile Mini reports Q4'16 results and announces 10%
increase in dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $130.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Board of directors increased company's quarterly cash
dividend, beginning in q1 of 2017, to 22.7 cents per share
* In quarter,"challenges resulting largely from weak
commodity prices continued to negatively affect our remaining
specialty containment lines"
