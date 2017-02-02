BRIEF-Boston Scientific sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston scientific announces results for fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Sees q1 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion
* Q4 sales $2.191 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.16 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.86 to $0.91
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.675 billion to $8.875 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $585 million versus $525 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $8.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boston scientific corp - q4 cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $473 million versus $440 million last year
* Boston scientific corp - q1 adjusted earnings, excluding items, are estimated in a range of $0.29 to $0.31 per share
* Boston scientific corp sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings, excluding items in a range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.