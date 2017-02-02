版本:
2017年 2月 2日

BRIEF-Ingredion says Jim Gray to succeed Jack Fortnum as CFO

Feb 2 Ingredion Inc

* Ingredion cfo jack fortnum announces retirement; jim gray, currently vp corporate finance, to succeed fortnum as cfo ;

* Ingredion inc - jack fortnum, cfo and executive vice president, plans to retire on june 30, 2017

* Ingredion inc - fortnum will move into a senior advisory role until his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
