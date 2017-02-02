BRIEF-Ingredion sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.40 to $7.80

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Ingredion Inc
* Ingredion incorporated reports solid fourth quarter 2016 results and record full-year earnings per share
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.40 to $7.80
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion inc sees 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $300 and $325 million
* Ingredion inc - q4 2016 reported eps $1.26
* Ingredion inc- in 2017, cash generated by operations is expected to be in range of $800 to $850 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingredion inc - q4 net sales were relatively flat, as a result of improved price/mix in north america and south america
* Ingredion inc qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus $1,405 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.